World shares dip, oil prices soar as Wall Street logs worst day since start of Iran war

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 per cent to 9,939.96. France's CAC 40 dropped 0.7 per cent to 7,718.97, and Germany's DAX lost 1.3 per cent to 22,314.28.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 0.4 per cent lower at 53,373.07. South Korea's Kospi also lost 0.4 per cent to 5,438.87, narrowing the sharp drop earlier in the day at trading close.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4 per cent to 24,951.88 after dipping earlier in the day, while the Shanghai Composite index traded 0.6 per cent higher at 3,913.72.