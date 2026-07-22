World is 'extremely turbulent', Jaishankar calls for deeper India-ASEAN cooperation

"Let us contemplate the near future and consider how best our cooperation can serve our respective interests. In this era of volatility and disruption, the most visible stress is on supply chains," he added.

"Energy, food and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law in that regard is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation," he said.

The ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

"It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. At the same time, both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects. Our eyes must therefore be firmly fixed on opportunities, even while addressing challenges."

He further said that the India-ASEAN agenda covers trade and investment, mobility and talent, tech, digital and AI, green and sustainability, as well as connectivity.