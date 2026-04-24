Wonderla unveils Rs 37 cr Skywheel dining format

CHENNAI: Amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its Skywheel at Wonderla Chennai, a Rs 37 crore investment that builds on the strong momentum of its newest park, launched in December 2025.
The Skywheel is among the tallest Ferris wheel rides with air conditioned cabins in the country. Complementing the Skywheel is the Sky View Diner, an air-conditioned elevated dining space located within the structure, just below the Ferris wheel. Together, the two offerings introduce a new way for guests to experience the park, combining panoramic views with a differentiated dining format.
The launch was graced by music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar, along with Arun K Chittilappilly, executive chairman and managing director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., Dheeran Choudhary, chief operating officer, and Vyshakh Ravindran, Park Head, Chennai.
Rising to a maximum height of nearly 80 metres, the Skywheel features a 50-metre structure supporting a 28-metre observation wheel. Designed as a slow-moving, all-age attraction, it comprises 16 air-conditioned cabins with clear elevated views, each accommodating up to six guests, with a total capacity of 96 guests per cycle.
Engineered in-house by Wonderla, with cabins imported from Italy, the Skywheel constructed in 22 months, operates at a controlled speed of less than one rotation per minute, offering a smooth and immersive ride with sweeping aerial views of the park and its surroundings.
Chittilappilly said, “Skywheel is a defining addition to Wonderla Chennai and a reflection of our continued focus on innovation-led experiences. What makes Skywheel special is not just its height, but the engineering precision and guest-centric design that go into every aspect of the experience.”