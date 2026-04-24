Wonderla unveils Rs 37 cr Skywheel dining format

The launch was graced by music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar, along with Arun K Chittilappilly, executive chairman and managing director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., Dheeran Choudhary, chief operating officer, and Vyshakh Ravindran, Park Head, Chennai.

Rising to a maximum height of nearly 80 metres, the Skywheel features a 50-metre structure supporting a 28-metre observation wheel. Designed as a slow-moving, all-age attraction, it comprises 16 air-conditioned cabins with clear elevated views, each accommodating up to six guests, with a total capacity of 96 guests per cycle.

Engineered in-house by Wonderla, with cabins imported from Italy, the Skywheel constructed in 22 months, operates at a controlled speed of less than one rotation per minute, offering a smooth and immersive ride with sweeping aerial views of the park and its surroundings.