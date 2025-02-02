With Rs 20,000 cr push, pvt parties to power nuke india

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of steps to boost atomic power in the country with a Rs 20,000-crore Nuclear mission, roping in private players by amending legal framework and development of five small modular reactors indigenously.

Presenting her record eighth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman also announced that all those states going ahead with power reforms would be eligible for additional borrowing equal to 0.5 per cent of their GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

She said, “Power sector reforms, we will incentivise electricity distribution reforms and augmentation of intra-state transmission capacity by states. This will improve the financial health and capacity of electricity companies. Additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of GSDP will be allowed to states contingent on these reforms.”

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, she added that Viksit Bharat Development of at least 100GW by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts.

For an active partnership with the private sector towards this goal, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up, she said.

She further announced that a Nuclear Energy Mission for research and development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore will be set up.

At least five indigenously developed small modular reactors will be operationalised by 2033, she added.

At present, India has 462 GW of power generation capacity, including 8 GW of nuclear power.