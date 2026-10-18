With layoffs and a firing, Netflix hurries to rewrite its narrative

“The stock is down for one reason: There is a perception that their engagement challenges will create headwinds for revenue growth,” said Rich Greenfield, founder of LightShed Partners, a research firm.

“The only way Netflix is going to improve their stock,” he added, “is by proving that the slower engagement is not impacting revenue growth.”

Netflix’s share price began sliding last year when it made an audacious bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business. The potential acquisition, on which Netflix was prepared to spend more than $80 billion, seemed to undercut a central premise that Netflix was just fine on its own producing hit movies and shows, and instead needed to look outside the company for help. “We’ve been builders, not buyers,” was a phrase Sarandos repeated for years.

But when Sarandos announced the deal, he said the well-oiled studio business of Warner Bros. would be a critical asset for the company. “Our deep development pool is quite shallow,” he said at the time.

Netflix ultimately lost out on that prize to Paramount Skydance. At a Bloomberg conference last month, Sarandos acknowledged that “the deal itself kind of threw the business narrative off for investors.”

But he said he did not regret the pursuit. “You have to be willing to put the business narrative at risk for something that’s good for the long term of the business,” he added.

Even after Netflix abandoned its bid, the share price kept sliding.

Concerning viewership numbers have played a part. Netflix recently shifted its own reported metrics from subscriber figures to how much time each user is spending on its programs. It’s one of the few streamers to report data this way, and observers have watched as shows and movies generate lower numbers than before.

Popular television series including “Beef,” “The Night Agent” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” had significant viewership declines for their most recent seasons, according to Netflix’s metrics. And no film released this summer became a breakout hit, compared with last summer when “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Happy Gilmore 2” dominated the culture and were big hits on the service.

Their statistics underscored just how much Netflix was struggling to maintain hits or find new ones. “In so many ways, this is a self-inflicted wound,” said Greenfield, observing that no other streamer reports this type of data.

Third-party measures have not been much kinder. Netflix accounted for 7.8% of all television viewing time in the United States in July, according to Nielsen, a full percentage point drop from last year. YouTube’s share is more than 14%, while Disney’s streaming services (4.7%), Prime Video (4.2%) and everyone else are far behind.

Sarandos acknowledged in a memo to employees Thursday that he saw the company’s leadership change as “an opportunity to take our slate to the next level,” particularly in the United States.

He told the well-liked Bajaria about her firing only late in the day Wednesday, hours after the company had announced the job cuts, according to two people briefed on the discussion. Bajaria, who joined the company in 2016 and succeeded Sarandos as chief content officer in 2023, favored big-tent shows and movies, a quality that she once likened to a “gourmet cheeseburger” — content that is “premium and commercial at the same time,” she told The New Yorker.

But between a poor performance at the Emmys — Netflix won just 16 this year, its lowest total since 2016, and well below Apple TV and HBO Max — and trouble finding a commercial blockbuster, the company was having difficulty on both fronts.