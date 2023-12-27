Wipro files law suit against ex-CFO in B’luru court, Jatin Dalal seeks arbitration

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based corporate giant Wipro has filed a lawsuit against its former Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Jatin Dalal, in the Bengaluru Civil Court. In turn, Dalal, presently with Cognizant as CFO, has submitted an application to the court requesting arbitration.

However, the grounds for the legal suit against Dalal are not known. The court has heard arguments from both sides, and the matter was adjourned to January 3.

Dalal is likely to move to the US or UK once the visa formalities are completed. The first hearing of the case was held on November 28. In the first week of December, Dalal filed an application under the provision of Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996.

Under the act, the court could direct parties to arbitration under its judicial authority. Dalal had worked with Wipro for two decades, and presently, he reports to CEO Ravi Kumar at Cognizant. He was elevated to the position of CFO in 2015 and took charge as the president in 2019.

Wipro had recently filed a complaint against its former senior vice president Mohd Haque for violating non-compete covenants by joining Wipro’s direct competitor, Cognizant.