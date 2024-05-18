Wipro COO Amit Choudhary quits; Sanjeev Jain takes charge

NEW DELHI: IT services major Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the chief operating officer (COO) with immediate effect.

Jain succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the company said in a statement. Jain will report to Srinivas Pallia, CEO-MD, and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s executive committee.

“Under Jain’s leadership, we’ve built out our approach to AI training and upskilling and trained over 225,000 of our people in AI principles,” said Pallia. As COO, he will be responsible for continuing to simplify our operating model, building a client-centric delivery organisation, and driving operational excellence with a focus on execution rigour and speed. Jain joined Wipro in 2023 as the global head of business operations. Over the past year, he has been leading Wipro’s talent supply chain, including the company’s gig work platform, ‘TopGear’, as well as talent skilling, global mobility, talent acquisition, and business resilience functions.

“I would like to thank Choudhary for his leadership over the last two years and for building a strong operations foundation and structure that will be invaluable as we move forward,” said Jain.

Prior to joining Wipro, he held leadership roles at Kyndryl Holdings (IBM spin-off), IBM, Cognizant and GE.