Will your EMIs go up? RBI rate-setting panel starts deliberations; decision on Wednesday

The decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will be announced on Wednesday.

The RBI has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. It last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December and maintained status in its last meeting in February.

According to experts, the MPC members will take into account the continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatility in commodity prices and sharp currency movement hitting the value of the domestic currency.