Will your EMI go up, down, or stay the same? MPC begins 3-day meeting to decide

As global uncertainties and inflation risks persist, most experts expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to adopt a cautious approach despite resilient domestic economic growth.

In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and adopted a cautious wait-and-watch stance as policymakers assessed the fallout of the West Asia conflict.

The central bank had raised the retail inflation estimate for 2026-27 to 5.1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent, largely due to mounting input costs, triggered by the pass-through of higher global energy prices to retail rates of petrol and diesel.

It lowered its GDP forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April.