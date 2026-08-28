Will talk to Japan on increasing basmati rice exports from India: Goyal

Responding to a question from an industry representative on increasing basmati rice exports to Japan, Goyal said the government would have to engage with the Japanese authorities as rice is a sensitive sector in Japan.

"We in the government will have to work on it and will have to talk to the Japanese government. There are several areas which are sensitive for each country, and to the best of my knowledge, rice is a sensitive area in Japan," he said.

He noted that Japan has restrictions on the quantity of rice that can be imported and duties are applicable beyond the permitted quantity.

"We will talk to the Japanese government when we review the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) and see what more areas of mutual cooperation (can be explored)...and in the food sector," Goyal said.