Will not hear plea against fugitive tag if Vijay Mallya does not return to India, warns HC

"We may have to record that you are avoiding the process of the court. You cannot take benefit of the proceedings. In all fairness to you, we are not dismissing the petition but giving you another opportunity," the court said.

The court had on the last hearing in December 2025 made its stand clear that it would hear the petition only if Mallya returns to India and had asked his counsel to clarify the same.

On Thursday, the bench said the businessman has to file an affidavit clearly stating whether he will return to India or not.

"When will you come? You (Mallya) have already argued that you are entitled to a hearing without your physical presence in a court of law. But first file an affidavit clearly stating so," Chief Justice Chandrashekhar said.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, submitted that there were judgments to show that such pleas can be heard and decided without the physical presence of the petitioner.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Mallya has challenged provisions of the FEO Act after being declared one.