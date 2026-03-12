Why Tamil Nadu tops south India’s crypto market

High dominance

This dominance is not marginal; it is structural. TN accounts for nearly 70% of all traders in the five-state sample. This is more than the combined share of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The gap in trading volume is even wider. This firmly positions the state at the centre of South India’s crypto market.

What makes this especially noteworthy is that TN does not lead in income. Its per capita income is below that of Telangana and Karnataka. Yet the data shows that income has almost no correlation with crypto trading volume. However, urbanisation has a moderate positive correlation. TN’s relatively high urbanisation rate (48.4%), the highest among the five states, helps explain why activity clusters here. Access, not affluence, appears to be the decisive factor.

“What stands out in TN’s data is the depth of participation,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus. “The state combines high urban access with a large base of active traders. This means activity is not driven by a few large accounts but by widespread engagement. That kind of participation is what typically turns a market from occasional experimentation into a regular financial habit,” he said.