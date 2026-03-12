Why Tamil Nadu tops south India’s crypto market

CHENNAI: If one state quietly defined the contours of crypto activity in south India in 2025, it was Tamil Nadu. Not because it is the richest, nor because it has the youngest population, but because it combines scale, access, and a distinctive appetite for active participation.
Among the five southern states, TN accounts for the largest number of crypto traders and the highest aggregate trading volume. [This is as per data tracked by Giottus, India’s third-largest crypto exchange, among its 1.2 million customers from January to December 2025].
This dominance is not marginal; it is structural. TN accounts for nearly 70% of all traders in the five-state sample. This is more than the combined share of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The gap in trading volume is even wider. This firmly positions the state at the centre of South India’s crypto market.
What makes this especially noteworthy is that TN does not lead in income. Its per capita income is below that of Telangana and Karnataka. Yet the data shows that income has almost no correlation with crypto trading volume. However, urbanisation has a moderate positive correlation. TN’s relatively high urbanisation rate (48.4%), the highest among the five states, helps explain why activity clusters here. Access, not affluence, appears to be the decisive factor.
“What stands out in TN’s data is the depth of participation,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus. “The state combines high urban access with a large base of active traders. This means activity is not driven by a few large accounts but by widespread engagement. That kind of participation is what typically turns a market from occasional experimentation into a regular financial habit,” he said.
The behavioural profile of TN’s investors reinforces this reading. About 81.5% of participants are classified as active traders. Only 18.5% are categorised as longterm holders. This places the state among the more risk-accepting markets in the region. While Kerala shows a similar trader-heavy skew, it operates at far smaller volumes. Tamil Nadu’s distinguishing feature is not just frequent participation, but participation at scale.
Liquidity data adds another layer. TN records the highest fiat deposit per customer and the highest crypto withdrawal per customer among the five states. This combination suggests both confidence in entering the market and comfort in exiting it. Investors here are not merely accumulating positions. They are also actively cycling capital through the system. In contrast, states like Karnataka show higher long-term holding behaviour.