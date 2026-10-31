Why questions of transparency arise in almost every deal under Modi govt: Congress on IDBI bank row

Sitharaman said, "IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape, as IDBI itself was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to @INCIndia leaders such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, and Kingfisher."

"These turned into bad loans, causing huge losses for IDBI Bank, which we recognised," she said in a social media post.

"The NDA govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi revived the IDBI Bank through professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crores.

"The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth," the Finance Minister said.

Posing questions to the Modi government and demanding answers, Ramesh on Saturday asked why the minimum price for IDBI shares, initially set at Rs 94.42, was subsequently reduced to Rs 75.99.

How did it come to pass that the bank was sold for approximately Rs 8,800 crore less than the minimum price the government itself had established, and at whose behest and for what reason did this happen, he asked.

"Why, and under which rules, was the minimum price altered on the very day that Fairfax's bid was opened? Did those who determined the new price already know the value of the bid submitted by Fairfax?" Ramesh said.

At the time LIC was selling its stake in IDBI to Fairfax, one of LIC's directors also served on the board of a company belonging to the Fairfax group, the Congress leader said and asked why this did not constitute a clear conflict of interest.

"Furthermore, why were ten former government and regulatory officials appointed to companies within the Fairfax group after the sale process for IDBI had commenced? Have these appointments been investigated, and if so, by whom?" he said.

"Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done. But when serious questions remain unanswered, when there is no sign of an independent investigation into conflicts of interest, and when the decision-making process lacks transparency -- where, then, is the impartiality?" Ramesh said.

The government on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for about Rs 53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion), in what would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a major milestone in the country's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.

The strategic transaction of the IDBI Bank is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India.