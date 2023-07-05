Whole government approach' to be adopted for digital competition laws

NEW DELHI: Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday discussed various issues related to the digital competition law.

Apanel chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil will be preparing a report on digital competition law, where it will examine various regulatory aspects in dealing with challenges emerging from the digital economy.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman, who is in charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries, held a meeting with Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and technology as well as entrepreneurship and skill development.

"The two Ministers discussed in detail various issues on the 'Digital Competition Laws' and agreed that a 'Whole Government approach' should be adopted in the framing of provisions in this regard," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the panel was set up by the corporate affairs ministry in February, less than two months after a Parliamentary panel proposed having a new digital competition law to curb anti-competitive practices in the digital markets.