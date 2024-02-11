White paper on economy completely exposed UPA govt: Anurag Thakur

SHIMLA: The white paper on the economy released by the Union government has completely exposed the erstwhile Congress-led UPA dispensation, which gave preference to dynastic politics and indulged in corruption, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

Talking to mediapersons at Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, Thakur said the white paper, presented in Parliament last week, has established that the economic policies of the UPA government harmed the country and 11 out of 12 public sector banks were in loss and needed prompt corrective action, according to a statement issued here.

"The white paper exposed how the UPA government promoted dynasty and indulged in corruption and adopted economic policies that harmed the country," he said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could have exposed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation soon after coming to power in 2014 but it exercised restraint as it could have lowered the morale of the people, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi resurrected the crumbling economy and at present all public sector banks are in profit and India has emerged as fifth largest economy.

Thakur, who also holds the youth affairs and sports portfolio, said that due to the policies of the Modi government, the country has touched new heights in the field of sports.

The budget for sports has increased from Rs 850 crore to Rs 3,000 crore and women sportspersons were major beneficiaries of it.

He called upon people to take active part in sports to stay healthy and said that people are falling into drug use as they are not taking part in sports.