White Lotus raises Rs 150 cr via Dubai’s Luxe Port group

BENGALURU: White Lotus Group, a bespoke luxury real estate space player, announced on Thursday the completion of Rs 150 crore funding round from Dubai-based Luxe Port group of companies.

Founded by Pavan Kumar, an IIT-M alumnus, White Lotus Group caters to clientele comprising founders of start-up companies and CXOs of major corporates. Its projects start at unit prices upwards of Rs 5 crore.

The funding round will be deployed to primarily fuel the organisation’s exponential growth, build 2.5 million sqft of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand’s presence in Bengaluru and expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities.

“At White Lotus Group, our vision is to redefine luxury living. This funding serves as a catalyst in our journey, empowering us to replicate and scale our success in the bespoke luxury segment,” said Pavan Kumar.

Padma Kumar, MD & chairman of Luxe Port Group, and the lead investor said “We have been looking at diversifying into other luxury lifestyle segments globally. White Lotus Group emerged to be a natural long-term strategic partner in luxury real estate.”