White House confirms 10% import duty effective Feb 24 on goods after SC ruling

The temporary 10 per cent import duty will take effect February 24 at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time.

Some goods will however not be subject to the temporary import duty because of the needs of the US economy or in order to ensure the duty more effectively addresses the fundamental international payments problems facing the United States.

Today, President Donald Trump signed a Proclamation imposing a temporary import duty to address fundamental international payments problems and continue the Administration's work to rebalance its trade relationships to benefit American workers, farmers, and manufacturers.