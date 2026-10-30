Wheels India's Q2 PAT at Rs 59.4 cr

The Chennai-based automotive wheels manufacturer had reported a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, a release said on Thursday. The company's revenue from operations increased 35.36% year-on-year to Rs 1,710.95 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 1,263.97 crore in the year-ago period.

"The second quarter saw strong sales growth coming from earthmover wheels, air suspension and the domestic Indian markets for cars, trucks and tractors," said Wheels India chairman and managing director Srivats Ram.

Exports grew to Rs 388 crore from Rs 299 crore in the year-ago period. Srivats noted that demand sentiment in the overseas market has been positive with exports to the US growing by 50%.