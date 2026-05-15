Wheels India plans Rs 280 cr capex as Q4 profit jumps 45%

The city-based wheel manufacturer posted a 45 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, at Rs 52 crore compared to Rs 36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue for Q4 rose 23 per cent to Rs 1,471 crore from Rs 1,195 crore.

“The capex investment will go into debottlenecking existing lines. Some portion will also go into aluminium wheels, hydraulic cylinders and the windmills machining segment,” its managing director Srivats Ram said on Wednesday.