Wheels India gets nod to raise Rs 400 crore

For giving effect to the proposed issuance of Securities, the Board has authorised the Fundraise Committee of the Board to inter-alia take necessary steps including deciding the timing, price, terms and conditions of the issuance of the Securities.

Wheels India registered a net profit of Rs 139 crore last year on revenues of Rs 5,124 crore.

Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment; air suspension systems for trucks and buses, and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry. Its manufacturing plants are located in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.