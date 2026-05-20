Wheels India, Bosch firm up JV

CHENNAI: A joint venture is proposed between the TSF Group, (Wheels India Limited and Brakes India Pvt Limited) and Bosch, for the development and manufacture of the next-generation electronically controlled air system products for commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), to be sold worldwide, with a 50:50 shareholding between the partners.
Globally, there is a shift in OEMs, towards modular, electronically controlled air and braking platforms and suspension systems, which is the product portfolio of the JV.
The JV will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of electronically controlled and software driven modules for air compression, air processing, air suspension, and air parking brakes.
The proposed joint venture seeks to combine Bosch’s strengths in electronics & software, sensing and control systems with the mechanical system design, pneumatic management architecture and manufacturing capabilities available within Brakes India and Wheels India.
“As part of the TSF Group, Wheels India has been a pioneer in air suspension systems for buses in India for over three decades. Over this period, we have built strong relationships with both OEMs and end users through consistent product quality and service,” says Srivats Ram, chairman and managing director, Wheels India.
Meanwhile, Bosch Limited said on Wednesday that its total revenue from operations was Rs 5,566 cr in Q4 of FY 2025–26, an increase of 13.3 per cent over the same quarter of last year. It attributed this growth to higher demand in the overall automotive market including two wheelers.
Its net profit stood at Rs 568 crore, 10.2 per cent of revenue from operations. “FY25-26 has been a year of strong revenue growth driven by increased production volumes in the automotive segment, mainly passenger cars and tractors. This performance, achieved amidst ongoing supply chain challenges testifies our operational agility,” said Guruprasad Mudlapur, president, Bosch Group in India and MD, Bosch Ltd. “Our new JV with Tata AutoComp, announced in last quarter, positions us well to drive future growth in e-mobility, and keep pace with the industry’s evolving demands.”
Net profit for FY 2025-26 (including exceptional items) stood at Rs 2,770 crore, 13.8 per cent of revenue from operations.