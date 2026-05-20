Wheels India, Bosch firm up JV

The proposed joint venture seeks to combine Bosch’s strengths in electronics & software, sensing and control systems with the mechanical system design, pneumatic management architecture and manufacturing capabilities available within Brakes India and Wheels India.

“As part of the TSF Group, Wheels India has been a pioneer in air suspension systems for buses in India for over three decades. Over this period, we have built strong relationships with both OEMs and end users through consistent product quality and service,” says Srivats Ram, chairman and managing director, Wheels India.

Meanwhile, Bosch Limited said on Wednesday that its total revenue from operations was Rs 5,566 cr in Q4 of FY 2025–26, an increase of 13.3 per cent over the same quarter of last year. It attributed this growth to higher demand in the overall automotive market including two wheelers.