WhatsApp issues FAQs on username feature amid government scrutiny over fraud, impersonation risks

The FAQs come amid the Centre's notice to Meta flagging concerns over potential fraud and impersonation risks, and warning against a roll out of the feature till consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

Put simply, the new feature will allow users to create unique usernames that can be used for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers.

The FAQs say usernames will be optional, cannot be searched by strangers, and that users can add an additional 'username key' requiring both the username and the key before someone can contact them.