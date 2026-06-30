WhatsApp begins global reservations of usernames to boost privacy

Usernames reservations will begin rolling out on Monday, allowing people to create and reserve a username before the feature is available in-app later this year.

Once reservations become available, users will be notified in the app. For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people you want to contact you will know, said WhatsApp.

“A username is a way for you to connect with someone on WhatsApp without giving away your phone number. You choose your own, and it doesn't have to match your handle on any other app,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform said in a statement.