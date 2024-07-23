What India Inc. thinks of the Union Budget 2024

CHENNAI: The Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday has been received favourably by various industry leaders across sectors. They believe that the sops and reforms on infra, employment, consumption, and growth announced today would definitely boost economic opportunities.

1. The proposed comprehensive review of the agri research setup to focus on improving productivity and developing climate resilient crops will lend an impetus to ensuring that Indian agriculture can withstand climate impact. The initiative to bring together experts from both the government and the private sector will lend a much-needed fillip to the R&D in the agri sector. The allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agri and allied sectors is welcome.

- Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Coromandel

2. The budget addresses import dependence in the medical device sector by introducing a health cess on customs duty for remaining medical devices. This aims to fund Ayushman Bharat and ensure quality, affordable healthcare.



- GSK Velu, CMD, Neuberg Diagnostics

3. The huge allocation in both rural and urban locations under the PM Avas Yojna credit linked subsidy scheme is a big boost for the Affordable Housing segment. Lower stamp duty for women purchasing property is likely to drive the growth of more first-time home buyers. Digitisation of land records will improve transparency, boost revenue compliance and improve overall credit flow.

- D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance

4. The focus given to the MSME sector would be a huge boost to the growing number of entrepreneurs in the country. Initiatives such as - credit guarantee schemes for MSMEs, increasing Mudra loans limit to Rs 20 lakh, would provide the much-needed accessibility to credit.



- Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD-CEO, Indian Overseas Bank

5. To reduce custom duties from 15% to 6% on gold and silver and from 15.4% to 6.4% on platinum to enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery, is commendable. This is going to benefit sellers and consumers equally. The proposed safe harbour rates for foreign mining companies selling raw diamonds in the country is a great move.

- Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers

6. The reduction in I-T slabs under the new tax regime is a game-changer. With more disposable income, people will find it easier to travel and explore new destinations. We applaud this move as it will encourage more people to choose eco-friendly transportation options like our NueGo service.



- Devndra Chawla, MD-CEO, GreenCell Mobility

7. Reiteration of capex will have a positive multiplier effect on the auto and CV sector. First-time employees benefit scheme will entice firms to employ more and also reduce cost to the company. Thrust on women employment is another positive step. Overall, budget consistency, continuity with infra investment and taking care of issues plaguing the rural sector are big takeaways.



8. Budget has acknowledged the need to support MSMEs and improve skill training, especially among the rural population. Significant focus is given to the agri sector to increase digital public infra which will push more farmers to be a part of the registry making the sector more transparent. This move will pave the way for fintechs and agri fintechs to support farmers with better financial offerings.



- Murty LVLN, MD-CEO, Dvara KGFS

9. The focus is on growth in this budget and the government is clearly looking at a long-term strategy. The schemes to get more people into the formal sector will go a long way in tapping into the potential of India’s young workforce, and the Centre's continued commitment to infra development is a big boost for economic growth and opportunities.

- Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company

10. It is growth-oriented and pro-development by focusing on national infrastructure development, urban development, sustainable planning, and inclusive growth through a tech-enabled economy. Focus on private investment in infra, mining and housing sector is also likely to boost the sale of CVs. Reduction in duties on rare earth minerals will help in promoting sustainable mobility.

- Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland

11. With an alarming 1.46 million new cancer cases projected, the exemption of customs duties on three additional cancer medicines is a vital step toward easing treatment costs. Public insurance programs like AB-PMJAY have made progress, but further public-private collaboration is crucial for affordability and accessibility. Additionally, adjustments in Basic Customs Duty for medical equipment components will support domestic manufacturing and lower costs for advanced technologies.



