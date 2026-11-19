Lenders evaluate a borrower's intent and capacity to repay to understand the risk involved while assessing a personal loan application during approval. Two borrowers applying for the same loan may receive two different sets of loan terms, owing to the different levels of risk involved. Lenders judge the creditworthiness of each borrower by looking at multiple factors, including the credit score, income, employment type, and repayment history, etc., of the borrower. A borrower with low risk may get a lower interest rate and more favourable loan terms as compared to a high-risk borrower.
Lenders look at multiple key factors to establish the risk involved in approving the application.
1. High Credit Score
What does a credit score indicate?
Your credit score is a 3-digit number ranging from 300 to 900 that is assigned by credit bureaus based on your past credit history. The table below provides a common idea of what each credit score range depicts.
*This is a generally accepted CIBIL Score distribution by most lenders. However, the actual depiction may vary for different lenders depending on their risk profiling and internal policies.
2. Stable Income and Employment
A borrower with a stable history of income is considered low-risk by lenders. Additionally, salaried and self-employed borrowers are assessed differently by lenders. Lenders assess income and employment type to understand financial pressures and likelihood of defaults. Those with better prospects of stability and growth may get better offers or quicker approvals.
3. Low Existing Debt and Healthy DTI Ratio
A debt-to-income ratio refers to the total existing debt obligations against the total income of a borrower. Most top lenders, in India, prefer a debt-to-income ratio of 50-55%. A higher debt reduces loan approval chances and vice versa. The DTI ratio may vary for different lenders, where banks may require lower DTI limits and can provide a relatively higher relaxation to borrowers.
4. Consistent Repayment History
A repayment history tells lenders the likelihood of a borrower repaying the borrowed amount. A repayment history comprising missed EMIs, delayed payments or defaults can lead to loan rejection. Those with zero missed repayments may get better offers and slightly lower interest rates.
5. Healthy Credit Mix
A well-managed portfolio of different credit products helps lenders understand how well a borrower can manage both secured and unsecured products. The variety of products handled successfully by a borrower increases the lender's confidence, which, in turn, can offer better loan terms. New-to-credit applicants may not be eligible for the best loan offers.
6. Accurate Financial Information and Documentation
Lenders ask for different documents to establish a borrower’s identity and repayment ability. Inconsistencies or incomplete documentation can affect loan approval.
Being a low-risk applicant can benefit borrowers in multiple ways, including:
Boosting their chances of loan approval
Chances of getting lower interest rates
More favourable loan terms and repayment tenures.
Access to pre-approved loan offers, where available.
Applicants can follow the steps mentioned below to become a low-risk borrower:
Maintain a healthy credit profile and a above 760+
Keep track of your credit report regularly and rectify errors, if any
Keep your credit utilisation ratio low
Lower your existing debt and maintain it below 50-55%
Keep your documents ready and updated
Do not apply for multiple credit products at the same time