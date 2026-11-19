*This is a generally accepted CIBIL Score distribution by most lenders. However, the actual depiction may vary for different lenders depending on their risk profiling and internal policies.

2. Stable Income and Employment

A borrower with a stable history of income is considered low-risk by lenders. Additionally, salaried and self-employed borrowers are assessed differently by lenders. Lenders assess income and employment type to understand financial pressures and likelihood of defaults. Those with better prospects of stability and growth may get better offers or quicker approvals.

3. Low Existing Debt and Healthy DTI Ratio

A debt-to-income ratio refers to the total existing debt obligations against the total income of a borrower. Most top lenders, in India, prefer a debt-to-income ratio of 50-55%. A higher debt reduces loan approval chances and vice versa. The DTI ratio may vary for different lenders, where banks may require lower DTI limits and NBFCs can provide a relatively higher relaxation to borrowers.

4. Consistent Repayment History

A repayment history tells lenders the likelihood of a borrower repaying the borrowed amount. A repayment history comprising missed EMIs, delayed payments or defaults can lead to loan rejection. Those with zero missed repayments may get better offers and slightly lower interest rates.

5. Healthy Credit Mix

A well-managed portfolio of different credit products helps lenders understand how well a borrower can manage both secured and unsecured products. The variety of products handled successfully by a borrower increases the lender's confidence, which, in turn, can offer better loan terms. New-to-credit applicants may not be eligible for the best loan offers.

6. Accurate Financial Information and Documentation

Lenders ask for different documents to establish a borrower’s identity and repayment ability. Inconsistencies or incomplete documentation can affect loan approval.

Benefits of Being a Low-Risk Borrower

Being a low-risk applicant can benefit borrowers in multiple ways, including: