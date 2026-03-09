What China's latest economic plans say about its tech ambitions and rivalry with US

Moves toward self-sufficiency

The push has expanded and morphed as technology has evolved into an area of competition with the US, with national security implications.

The US has restricted the access of Chinese companies to the most-advanced technologies, including semiconductors that drive AI. The justification is that these parts can wind up in weapons at a time when the two countries are military rivals as well.

China's government has responded by pouring resources into trying to develop these components itself as well as engineer ways to remain competitive with less advanced parts.

China must "fight the battle for key core technologies", the five-year plan said. Specific goals, apart from AI, electric vehicles and robotics, include making advancements in semiconductors, batteries, biomedicine and 6G mobile networks.

The plan also pledged to expand production of China's homegrown passenger jet, the C919, and make breakthroughs in developing its own commercial jet engine. The US temporarily cut off the supply of Western-supplied engines for the C919 last year during an escalation in the trade war with China.

Rare earths -- where China is the global leader -- was highlighted as an area where it should maintain its competitive edge as the US and other countries seek to develop their own supplies of the critical elements for many advanced tech and military products.