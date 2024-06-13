WeWork India enters TN market with Olympia Cyberspace in Chennai

CHENNAI: Flexible workspace solutions provider WeWork India made its foray into the Chennai office space market with the launch of ‘Olympia Cyberspace’ facility in the city.

Equipped with over 2,000 desks spread across 1.30 lakh sq ft land in Guindy, the company has expanded its presence in Chennai after New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Chennai has emerged as a thriving business landscape across entrepreneurs, enterprises as well as Global Capability centres. There is a strong demand being witnessed from various industries including manufacturing, information technology, Information Technology enabled Services among others.

With the opening of Olympia Cyberspace, WeWork India aims to provide innovative and collaborative work environment to meet the rising demand for flexible workspace solutions.

“WeWork Olympia Cyberspace marks a pivotal moment in our expansion across South India. This strategic entry underscores the immense potential of Chennai’s talent pool, robust IT sector and flourishing manufacturing base. We have already signed a range of members and this indicates the significant demand for workspace solutions,” WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani said.

“Chennai’s dynamic ecosystem perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering businesses of all sizes, from budding startups to established global hubs. We are confident that WeWork Olympia Cyberspace will be a key player in shaping the future of work in Chennai,” Virwani said.

WeWork India caters to range of businesses of all sizes including managed offices, WeWork On-Demand, Virtual Office, among others.