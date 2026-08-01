West Bengal GST collection rises 2 pc in July to Rs 5,564 crore

KOLKATA: West Bengal's GST collection rose 2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,564 crore in July, while registering a 9.5 per cent increase over the previous month, official data showed on Friday.
The state collected Rs 5,564 crore this July, compared with Rs 5,471 crore in the corresponding month last year and Rs 5,082 crore in June this year.
The July figures mark the second consecutive month of year-on-year growth since the BJP assumed office in the state in late May. In June, GST collections had risen 1 per cent annually to Rs 5,082 crore, according to official data.
On a sequential basis, the state's GST mop-up increased by Rs 482 crore over June.
However, West Bengal's growth lagged the national trend.
Gross domestic GST revenue (excluding imports) across the country rose 10.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,44,695 crore in July, while overall gross GST collections, including import-related taxes, increased 15.4 per cent to Rs 2,11,205 crore.