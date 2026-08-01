West Bengal GST collection rises 2 pc in July to Rs 5,564 crore

The state collected Rs 5,564 crore this July, compared with Rs 5,471 crore in the corresponding month last year and Rs 5,082 crore in June this year.

The July figures mark the second consecutive month of year-on-year growth since the BJP assumed office in the state in late May. In June, GST collections had risen 1 per cent annually to Rs 5,082 crore, according to official data.