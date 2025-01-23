Begin typing your search...

    Wendt’s consolidated Q3 net at Rs 8.22 crore

    The abrasive and precision component manufacturer has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 9.60 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year

    CHENNAI: Wendt (India) Ltd reported consolidated profit for the October-December 2024 quarter at Rs 8.22 crore, the company said on Wednesday. The abrasive and precision component manufacturer has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 9.60 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the consolidated profit stood at Rs 26.59 crore, as against Rs 27.57 crore registered in the year-ago period, Wendt (India) Ltd, a Murugappa Group company, said a release.

