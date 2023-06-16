Wearables brand boAt logs Rs 4,000 cr in net sales in FY23

NEW DELHI: Audio and wearables brand boAt on Thursday said it registered Rs 4,000 crore in net sales in FY23. In FY23, around 15 million products were made in India by the company. “Having raised private equity capital over multiple rounds including from Warburg Pincus, we believe boAt is well positioned and capitalised to continue to make aggressive investments in establishing ourselves as a leading wearables brand in the country, similar to our achievements in the audio category,” said Sameer Mehta, co-founder-CEO, boAt. India saw the shipment of 25.1 million wearable units in the Q1 of 2023, registering a strong 80.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth, as per the IDC.