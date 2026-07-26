Weakening of global chip trade positive news for Indian stock markets

Debt inflows continue to be robust. This is partly in response to the debt taxation reforms announced by the government. This month, so far, FPIs continued to be big sellers in markets like South Korea and Taiwan, said analysts.

“This weakening of the chip trade is positive for India. However, the spike in Brent crude following the escalation of the conflict in West Asia is becoming a concern since it will again impact India’s macros if the price spike lasts longer,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

If crude price declines and stabilises FPIs are likely to turn consistent buyers in India. Therefore, crude price is the data to watch, he mentioned.