We are not a one-sector economy: TN Fin Secy

CHENNAI: TN must leverage its strengths and continue to make sector-specific investments, that would give impetus to sunrise sectors such as green and renewable energy, a top official said on Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest at a CII-held conference on ‘TN - The state of Future,’ TN finance secretary T Udhayachandran said ‘’from the state’s point of view, we recognise we need to invest, to engage with industry in specific areas specifically the sunrise sector. Sunrise sectors such as green and renewable energy are the key, right from green hydrogen to electric vehicles we are at the top. TN has successfully transitioned to being a top EV player in the country,”

“Though investments are lining up in certain sectors, we are conscious the State’s economy is not a one-sector economy. To fuel this huge growth, we need a large talent pool with a focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the existing workforce. Our state is the most urbanised State in the country. People from rural areas are seeking employment in urban cities resulting in every city expecting to feed millions in the future and we need to be ready for this,” he added.

“A lot of efforts are being taken from the academia and the government but what we require is for the industry here today to start arranging regular meetings wherein the big industry and the MSMEs come forward and discuss on areas of improvement,” said V Kamakoti, director, IIT-Madras, in his keynote address.

Udhayachandran released the Tamil Nadu@100 vision document along with other dignitaries on stage.