WazirX bets on AI, Futures for comeback after $235 mn hack

Founder Nischal Shetty said the exchange is preparing to launch “WazirX AI”, an artificial intelligence assistant that will allow users to interact with the platform through natural language commands rather than navigating traditional trading interfaces.

“I think that’s the future, where instead of trying to learn how a trading interface operates, where the stop losses are, how do you fill up a form... I think the more natural way of trading for people will be where you just instruct your AI to do things for you, and it does it,” Shetty said.