WayCool’s BrandsNext forays into Indian bread biz

CHENNAI: Freshey’s, the ready-to-cook (RTC) brand from the house of BrandsNext, WayCool’s fastest growing FMCG entity, announced its foray into the Indian bread category with the launch of Malabar Parota and Whole Wheat Chapati.

With this move BrandsNext aims to strengthen its RTC portfolio, making meal fun and convenient, while providing an array of choices for consumers to select from.

After its success in the batter, value-added dairy and bread segments, the new line of products under the fresh range aspires to cater to the evolving culinary preferences of consumers by providing a restaurant-like experience at home.

BP Ravindran, CEO, BrandsNext said, “The RTE/ RTC sector is witnessing a massive growth at 16%. These trends underscore a profound shift towards accessible and delectable dining experiences, reflecting the evolving tastes and preferences of our society.”