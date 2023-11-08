WayCool ventures into specialty rice segment

CHENNAI: BrandsNext, a WayCool enterprise, has announced its foray into the specialty rice segment with the launch of an exclusive Biryani portfolio.

Diversifying its product range within the KitchenJi flagship brand, the company has unveiled two new variants - KitchenJi Basmati Rice and Kitchenji Seeraga Samba; to cater to the discerning palates of both North and South Indian culinary traditions with a key focus on consistency.

In line with evolving consumer choices, this deliberate step also addresses the rising demand for Biryani, especially in Tier I and Tier II markets, reaching out to a broad network of 60000+ retailers. The product launch is also supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign titled “The magic of happy sundays” (Ini Sunday Naa KitchenJi Biryani daan).