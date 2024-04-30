Begin typing your search...

Walmart to close 51 US health centers

Walmart launched its health centers in 2019, offering affordable and accessible healthcare services.

ByReutersReuters|30 April 2024 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-30 14:31:19.0  )
Walmart to close 51 US health centers
X

Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo (Reuters)

CALIFORNIA: Walmart said on Tuesday it plans to close 51 health centers across five states in the U.S., as well as shut virtual care centers, as the company looks to optimize its business operations in the country.

"This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," the company said in a blog. Walmart launched its health centers in 2019, offering affordable and accessible healthcare services.

The company did not disclose a specific date for when each center will close.

WalmartHealth centersVirtual care centers
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X