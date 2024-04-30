Walmart to close 51 US health centers

CALIFORNIA: Walmart said on Tuesday it plans to close 51 health centers across five states in the U.S., as well as shut virtual care centers, as the company looks to optimize its business operations in the country.

"This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," the company said in a blog. Walmart launched its health centers in 2019, offering affordable and accessible healthcare services.

The company did not disclose a specific date for when each center will close.