Wall Street points to losses as pessimism over quick end to Iran war persists

US President Donald Trump said the US-Iran ceasefire was on “life support” after rejecting Iran's latest peace proposal. That raises the stakes for Trump's trip this week to China. China is the biggest buyer of Iran's sanctioned crude oil.

The war has already sent the price for a barrel of Brent racing up 50 per cent from prewar levels of roughly USD 70 and stoked inflation through the global economy. The war has shut the Strait of Hormuz and kept oil tankers stuck in the Persian Gulf instead of delivering crude to customers worldwide.

US markets over the past couple of weeks had focused on big corporate profits and seemed to look past the war as earnings season rolled out. The strong performance suggested the US economy was holding up even though households are being pressured by expensive gasoline and higher prices for goods due to new US tariffs.