Wall Street follows global markets higher, oil retreats despite new barrage out of Iran

The Fed will also release a set of quarterly projections, which could result in the central bank trimming its forecast of one rate cut this year, to zero. Though seemingly a minor adjustment, it would be a major course correction after 18 months of on-again, off-again rate cuts.

The Iran war has made it a particularly difficult time for policymakers to issue economic projections. Gas prices are soaring and will push up inflation for at least the next month or two. The average price for a gallon of gasoline spiked again overnight, reaching USD 3.84. A gallon of gas last month, before the US and Israel attacked Iran, was well under USD 3.

Many economists expect the Fed will forecast that inflation will remain as high as 3 per cent even by late 2026, well above its December projection of 2.6 per cent. An increase of that magnitude could be hard to square with more interest rate cuts.

Iran lashed out Wednesday with multiple attacks on its Gulf neighbours and Israel following the killing of one of its top leaders in an airstrike. Iran's missiles evaded air defences, killing two near Tel Aviv.