Wall Street drops again to close its 5th straight losing week, worst since Iran war

The S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent to close its worst week since the war with Iran began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 793 points, or 1.7 per cent, and fell more than 10 per cent from its record set last month, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.1 per cent.

The losses were a break from Wall Street's pattern this week, where the US stock market flip-flopped from gains to losses each day as hopes rose and fell about a possible end to the war.

Moments after the US stock market finished trading on Thursday, President Donald Trump offered more potential for optimism. He extended a self-imposed deadline to “obliterate” Iran's power plants to April 6 if it doesn't fully allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz to the open ocean.

Oil prices eased immediately afterward in a sign of hope that some normalcy may return to the strait. It was similar to the relief that swept markets Monday, when oil prices slid 10 per cent after Trump announced the first delay to his deadline for clearing the Strait of Hormuz.

But oil prices resumed their climb as trading moved westward Friday from Asia to Europe and back to Wall Street. Despite Trump's latest announcement, fighting continued in the Middle East. Iran gave no signs of backing down, and Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its attacks on Iran.

“The diplomatic dissonance this week between the US and Iran dismayed investors,” said Doug Beath, global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “By the end of the week, risk appetite could not withstand the fog of war.”

“Any further statements by Trump about a deal are white noise to the markets,” Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, wrote in a social media post. “Only if the IRANIANS say the talks are going well will it impact markets.”