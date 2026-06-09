Wabag's Rs 250-Rs 600 cr order marks UAE foray

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play multinational water technology group, has secured the design & build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant – Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Limited.
The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with Wabag serving as the consortium leader.
The project which is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period includes the design and engineering.
This order marks Wabag’s strategic entry into the UAE and further reinforces its positiaon as a trusted partner in delivering sustainable and innovative Wastewater management solutions across the GCC region.
Rohan Mittal, head, strategy and business growth, GCC, said "beyond expanding our geographic footprint, this project reinforces our ability to compete and succeed in one of the world’s most dynamic and strategically important water infrastructure markets. The UAE’s sharp focus on water security, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience creates a strong long-term opportunity landscape, and this win positions us well to participate meaningfully in the region’s next phase of growth."