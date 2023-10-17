WABAG turns to AI for operational efficiency

MONDAY: VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a pure-play water technology Indian MNC, has partnered with Pani Energy Inc to implement applied AI for treatment plants.

The new category of digital technology is called Operational Intelligence (OI) and is delivered through their product Pani ZED, in the plant operations.

The partnership aims to leverage Pani’s platform to optimise on OPEX in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption, and chemical usage. Additionally, it will expedite crucial decision-making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO-India Cluster at WABAG, said, “WABAG has been a frontrunner in innovation. This collaboration with Pani Energy will enable us to integrate world-class technology into our operations, significantly optimizing our water treatment processes. This aligns with our digitalization initiative and reinforces our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for a better life.”