Wabag secures order worth $33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading pure-play water technology Indian Multinational Group, secured an order worth $33.5 million from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation (‘SEPCO III’) towards Engineering and Procurement (‘EP’) of a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This IWWTP, where Wabag is playing the role of process and technology contractor, is being constructed by SEPCO III and developed by Miahona, a leading PPP developer and operator of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its off-taker Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies.

Sivakumar V, regional head – sales and marketing, VA tech Wabag said, “This is another key breakthrough for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This order which is being delivered to Miahona and Saudi Aramco is a further testimony of Wabag’s technology leadership in the Oil & Gas sector and enables us to further cement our presence in the Middle East Region.”