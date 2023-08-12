WABAG Q1 net up 66% at Rs 500 mn

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag Ltd, a leading Indian multinational tech company in the water sector reported a 66% rise in net profit at Rs 500 mn in Q1FY24, on a consolidated total income of Rs 5,785 mn.

Its consolidated revenue from operations were Rs 5,528 mn while consolidated EBITDA was Rs 659 mn, up 10% YoY.The company’s standalone total income was Rs 5,209 mn while standalone revenue from operations were Rs 5,092 mn.

With a standalone EBITDA of Rs 650 mn, a 20% YoY increase, its standalone profit after tax was Rs 470 mn, up 85% YoY. Order intake of Wabag was Rs 7.3 bn and its order book position is over Rs 125 bn including framework contracts.

Rajiv Mittal, chairman and managing director, VA Tech Wabag, said, “We continue to deliver profitable growth this quarter with persistent focus on technology, EP, industrial and international projects. Our robust order book position provides confidence of our future revenues. We continue to have a healthy mix between EPC and O&M projects which provides good cash flow visibility and better margins. Profitable growth has been our foremost target and we have been consistently delivering the same every quarter.”