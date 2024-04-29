Waaree Energies Wins Massive 400 MW Solar Module Order for Gujarat Project

NEW DELHI: Waaree Energies won a contract to supply 400 MW of solar modules to Gujarat Industries Power Company. The modules will range from 540 Wp to 570 Wp and use bifacial technology for a RE Park in Gujarat.

This supports domestic manufacturing, employment, and India's renewable energy goals.

The company has announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for a 400 MW module supply deal, the statement said.

The contract entails the comprehensive supply of solar PV modules incorporating advanced bifacial technology for the 2,375 MW RE (Renewable Energy) Park near village Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, it said.

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies Limited, said, ''We are honoured to collaborate with GIPCL on this project. This initiative underscores our commitment to promote domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and support the nation's ambitious renewable energy targets while aiming to uphold the standards of excellence.'' Gujarat-based Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW.