VST Tillers Tractors unveils 3 new products at Agritechnica

CHENNAI: Farm equipment manufacturer VST Tillers Tractors displayed three brand new tractors, including its indigenously developed electric tractor, at the Agritechnica 2023 at Hanover in Germany.

The 929 EV, 932 DI with Stage V engine and 929 with HST Transmission are displayed at Agritechnica, the 7-day exhibition that commenced on November 12, 2023.

VST has been already supplying EV solutions for agricultural machines and drive trains for electric tractors to leading farm equipment manufacturers in the US.

Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors said “Agritechnica is of strategic importance for VST as we are showcasing our technical prowess and our feature-filled products to the world. As we are rapidly expanding our global footprint, the trade fair offers the perfect stage for us to showcase our products and meet prospective businesses”.







