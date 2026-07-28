VST Tillers earmarks Rs 100 cr for global tech centre in Hosur

The facility will significantly strengthen the company's research and development capabilities and serve as its primary global hub for advanced engineering and innovation.

The new centre has been envisioned to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, with a strong focus on tractors, tillers, farm mechanization equipment, intelligent farm machinery for sustainable agricultural solutions using both ICE and EV drive trains.

The facility will play a pivotal role in fast-tracking innovation, developing proprietary technologies, enhancing testing and validation capabilities, and fostering collaborations with global technology partners and research institutions.