VST Tillers earmarks Rs 100 cr for global tech centre in Hosur

HOSUR: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VTTL), one of India's leading farm equipment manufacturers, on Tuesday, announced that it will invest Rs 100 crore in setting up a new global tech centre here.
The facility will significantly strengthen the company's research and development capabilities and serve as its primary global hub for advanced engineering and innovation.
The new centre has been envisioned to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, with a strong focus on tractors, tillers, farm mechanization equipment, intelligent farm machinery for sustainable agricultural solutions using both ICE and EV drive trains.
The facility will play a pivotal role in fast-tracking innovation, developing proprietary technologies, enhancing testing and validation capabilities, and fostering collaborations with global technology partners and research institutions.
VT Ravindra, managing director, VTTL, said, "as agriculture rapidly embraces electrification, automation and digital technologies, this facility will become the cornerstone of our future R&D initiatives."
He further added, "by investing in advanced R&D infrastructure today, we are preparing VST to lead the next generation of farm machinery and deliver products that meet the evolving needs of customers across domestic and international markets."