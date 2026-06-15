Voting with their feet: Foreign investors pull out Rs 62,800 crore in two weeks

With the latest outflows, total withdrawals by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from Indian equities have surged to Rs 2.87 lakh crore so far in 2026, surpassing the Rs 1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire calendar year 2025, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president-research, Bajaj Broking, said FPI flows in the coming week will depend on developments in the US-Iran peace talks, the US Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision, the Bank of Japan’s rate decision and commentary from major central banks.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have remained net sellers in every month of 2026 except February. They withdrew Rs 35,962 crore in January before turning net buyers in February, investing Rs 22,615 crore, marking the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.