Voltas AC crosses 2 mn unit sales mark in FY24

NEW DELHI: Leading residential air conditioner maker Voltas on Sunday said it has recorded a 35 per cent sales growth to over two million units in FY24, becoming the first company in the domestic market to cross this mark.

The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year, coupled with a strong offline and online distribution network, and new innovative launches, the Tata Group firm said in a statement.

“The company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35 per cent,” it added. Voltas is “the first ever brand to achieve this extraordinary milestone in the Air Conditioning industry in India”, it said.