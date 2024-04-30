Volkswagen India expands network in TN

MUMBAI: Volkswagen India on Monday inaugurated a new city store in Chennai, further bolstering its presence in Tamil Nadu.

The city store in Chennai forms a part of the brand’s wider push to make its products and services more accessible to customers with 26 sales and 20 service facilities across 21 locations in the state.

Headed by Arun Uppuswamy, director, KUN Capital Motors, with a team of 70 sales and service executives, is a city store with a 5 car display, showcasing the 5-star GNCAP-rated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun as well as the flagship Tiguan brand. Customer service and spares requirements will be catered via a separate workshop, housing 25 service bays.

Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Chennai Metropolitan Area is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. In 2023, our Virtus was one of the highest selling sedans in this market. With the inauguration of our newest touchpoint in Chennai, we are reemphasising our commitment to the rising need for premium, safe, and reliable vehicles throughout India making our range of cars even more accessible.”

Arun Uppuswamy, director, KUN Capital Motors, said, “Our long standing partnership with Volkswagen has driven a highly successful mobility revolution in the state of TN.”