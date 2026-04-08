Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment extended to June

The Union Cabinet has given relief to Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) based on the Supreme Court order and ‘frozen’ its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The ‘frozen’ dues are subject to reassessment.

The amount excludes those AGR dues of FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 which stand finalised by the apex court’s 2020 order and payable in accordance.

Replying to a Lok Sabha question in early February this year, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar had said VIL’s AGR dues frozen as on December 31, 2025 shall also be subject to reassessment by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in line with the deduction verification guidelines.